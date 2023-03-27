Hastings' closed shops: 15 new pictures of empty shops and businesses in the the town centre
Hastings town centre has seen many changes in recent years with many new shops and businesses opening their doors since the Covid pandemic.
However, many outlets have also ceased to trade and the town centre is punctuated with empty or shuttered shop windows. Even key areas such as Robertson Street, which has seen something of a revival in recent years, now has prominent outlets closed and empty.
Sadly some of the businesses we have lost were Hastings institutions, such as the fishmongers in the Arcade, which had been there for more than half a century.
Others include the large Argos near Breeds Place that has remained empty for several years prior to the pandemic. and big names like Game, in Priory Meadow.
