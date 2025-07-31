Hastings Council brings back litter picking barrow-hands
The Council is re-introducing barrow hands after requests from the public.
Cllr Jo Walker, lead for Environment and Neighbourhood Wellbeing, said: “You spoke, we listened. Barrow-hands are back. Many residents told us they missed the visible presence of barrow-hands keeping our streets cleaner and more cared for. “So we’ve brought them back – with trials now underway in the town centre and Ore. These roles go beyond litter picking. They help tackle fly-tipping, respond faster to issues, and build pride in our public spaces. If the trial works, we’ll look to make them permanent in next year’s budget.”
