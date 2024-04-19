Watch more of our videos on Shots!

White Ribbon UK is the leading charity engaging men and boys to prevent violence against women. They work to stop violence before it starts. The council’s accreditation is in recognition of the commitment to never use, excuse or remain silent about men’s violence against women.

John Whittington, the council’s Community Safety Manager, said: “We’re really proud to continue recognising the importance of promoting the reporting of violence against women and girls. In the current economic climate it’s really important, not just the White Ribbon approach but in its wider context. We appear to be leading other local authorities in East Sussex to seek accreditation, alongside other community safety partners.”

The council supports White Ribbon Day in November and for the last few years has joined in with the 16 Days of Action on social media as part of the Safer Hastings and Rother Partnerships. This campaign raises awareness of domestic abuse and the support available.

Domestic abuse reports make up between 15 and 20% of all recorded crime in Hastings and across the country. It is also a significant factor in most domestic homicides.

Last November a White Ribbon Benefit Gig took place at the Hastings and St Leonards Angling Club, Marine Parade, with artists performing for free on the night to help raise money for local victims of domestic violence.