Sussex town named in top three places in UK for people to visit with pets

With national pet month taking place this month, Howden Insurance analysed Airbnb and Booking.com property listings available over a weekend (Friday to Sunday), to discover which UK towns and cities have the highest percentage of properties which allow guests to bring their pets.

Hastings came third, behind Norwich and Exeter, with 40.74 percent of accommodation properties happy to accept pets.

A spokesperson for Howden Insurance commented: “Pet owners often face the dilemma of leaving their beloved pets behind when planning vacations, along with the added stress of arranging for pet sitting and considering associated costs. These findings shed light on which towns and cities provide the most accommodation options for pet owners looking to bring their furry companions along for their breaks.”

The study analysed 94 UK towns and cities with more than 100,000 residents. Using search filters on both Airbnb and Booking.com, the study found the percentage of property listings that allow you to bring a dog as a percentage of all open listings for an average weekend (Friday to Sunday), looking at 29th - 31st March 2024. This was based on a family of four (two adults and two children) comparing with or without one pet.

