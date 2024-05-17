Hastings drag queen to take over church

Heather Duster is the self titled Queen of Clean. Her sparkling singing voice and routine landed her in the final of The Gold Rush season 3 and she's since been sweeping stages across London and the UK.

She has performed at venues such as The Royal Vauxhall Tavern, The Tate Modern, Google head office, Mighty Hoopla Festival and many more. She has hosted Hastings Pride, Queer on the Pier and a year-long residency at The Nest in Hastings Old Town.

Heather Duster is played by Molly Hemsley, who was was born and raised in Hastings. She studied at Rose Bruford college of Theatre and Performance and trained in Musical Theatre. She has been working as a professional Drag Artist and producer since 2017. She produces and hosts drag and cabaret shows such as ‘Silly Little Cabaret’, ‘Prima Dona Cabaret’, ‘She’s…’ and ‘Bring Baby Drag Bingo’.

Other artists appearing at the event include Elektra Fence, best known for appearing on RuPaul’s Drag Race UK and earning a reputation as the ‘Pocket Rocket’ of UK Drag. Also on the bill is Mahatma Khandi and Sweet FA.

There will be a Confession Booth with Becca Horn, walkabout performers and a bar. It takes place on Sunday May 26, runs from 3.30pm – 6.30pm and is a 16+ plus event. Admission £22 standard £14 low income. Tickets available here

1 . Heather Duster Heather Duster Photo: supplied

