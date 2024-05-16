Quirky penguin art installation pops up on Hastings beach

By Andy Hemsley
Published 16th May 2024, 12:27 BST
Penguin art installation on the beachPenguin art installation on the beach
Penguin art installation on the beach
An art installation featuring penguins in a rubber dinghy has appeared on the beach at Hastings.

Hastings Pier shared this picture of the quirky creation that not only features life-jacket wearing penguins but a cut out of Prime Minister Rishi Sunak holding up a bag with the word NIMBY on it.

There is also a signpost with directions to Antarctica, Heathrow, Rwanda and Gatwick.

It appeared this morning, close to the pier.

A spokesperson for the Pier said: “We have seen some incredible artwork pop up around the beach over the years and this is the latest.

Related topics:HastingsHastings PierPrime MinisterRishi SunakAntarcticaHeathrowRwanda

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.