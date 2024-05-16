Penguin art installation on the beach

An art installation featuring penguins in a rubber dinghy has appeared on the beach at Hastings.

Hastings Pier shared this picture of the quirky creation that not only features life-jacket wearing penguins but a cut out of Prime Minister Rishi Sunak holding up a bag with the word NIMBY on it.

There is also a signpost with directions to Antarctica, Heathrow, Rwanda and Gatwick.

It appeared this morning, close to the pier.

