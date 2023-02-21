The highlight of the Hastings Fat Tuesday festival takes place tonight on Fat Tuesday itself with free concerts taking place in Hastings Old Town.

Described as “a raucous celebration of all things Mardi Gras”, the Fat Tuesday Tour is the main event – a whirlwind of music, merry-making and more music.Twelve venues host the Fat Tuesday Tour, where 24 established acts play 20-minute sets in 3 venues each and its all free to watch.

Here is what is happening when:

Jenny Lind, High Street, Hastings Old Town: 8pm Elisha Edwards; 8.30pm Ciel; 9pm Plunk; 9.30pm Message From The Ravens; 10pm The Kynd; 10.30pm Danny George Wilson Band.

Hastings Fat Tuesday

Lord Nelson, The Bourne, Hastings Old Town: 8pm: Paris Blue; 8.30pm Al Mitchell and the New Born Sinners; 9pm Zap Euphoria; 9.30pm Congratulations; 10pm Blue Stragglers; 10.30pm Dog of Man.

Royal Standard East Beach Street, Hastings Old Town: 8pm City Dog; 8.30pm Ska Per; 9pm Elisha Edwards; 9.30pm Ciel; 10pm Plunk; 10.30pm Message From The Ravens.

London Trader East Beach Street, Hastings Old Town: 8pm Wytch Pycknyk; 8.30pm Hot Wax; 9pm Paris Blue; 9.30pm Al Mitchell and the New Born Sinners; 10pm Zap Euphoria; 10.30pm Congratulations.

Dragon Bar, George Street, Hastings Old Town: 8pm The Kynd; 8.30pm Danny George Wilson Band; 9pm City Dog; 9.30pm Ska Per; 10pm Elisha Edwards; 10.30pm Ciel.

Albion, George Street, Hastings Old Town: 8pm Blue Stragglers; 8.30pm Dog of Man; 9pm Wytch Pycknyk; 9.30pm Hot Wax; 10pm Paris Blue; 10.30pm Al Mitchell and the New Born Sinners.

West Hastings Angling Club, seafront: 8pm; Plunk; 8.30pm Message From The Ravens; 9pm The Kynd; 9.30pm Danny George Wilson Band; 10pm City Dog; 10.30pm Ska Per.

Carlisle, Denmark Place, Hastings seafront: 8pm Zap Euphoria; 8.30pm Congratulations; 9pm Blue Stragglers; 9.30pm Dog of Man; 10pm Wytch Pycknyk; 10.30pm Hot Wax.

FILO, High Street, Hastings Old Town: 8pm Bold Reilly; 8.30pm Alan Tyler; 9pm Luna Barge; 9.30pm Sister Suzie; 10pm Kay Iris; 10.30pm Funke and the Two Tone Baby.

Porters, High Street, Hastings Old Town: 8pm Pepe Belmonte; 8.30pm Curst Sons; 9pm Bold Reilly; 9.30pm Alan Tyler; 10pm Luna barge; 10.30pm Sister Suzie.

Pump House, George Street, Hastings Old Town: 8pm Kay Iris; 8.30pm Funke and the Two Tone Baby; 9pm Pepe Belmonte; 9.30pm Curst Sons; 10pm Bold Reilly; 10.30pm Alan Tyler.

Dolphin, Rock-a-Nore Road, Hastings Old Town: 8pm Luna Barge; 8.30pm Sister Suzie; 9pm Kay Iris; 9.30pm Funke and the Two Tone Baby; 10pm Pepe Belmonte; 10.30pm Curst Sons.

The East Hastings Angling Club, at The Stade, hosts the Hastings Fat Tuesday Reggae Room from 8pm. Hosted by Mighty Sounds and musical sparring partners and Hastings veteran Reggae Sound System the dub Generals, this year’s show features extra special guest MCs Cheshire Cat and Mad-X backed by live band and full sound system.

The Fat Tuesday after-party takes place at The Brass, Havelock Road, Hastings, from 10pm, with live music and DJ’s and a live set from Hot Drop.

