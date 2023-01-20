Hastings flat offers panoramic views of castle and sea

This one bedroomed flat close to the town centre has some of the best views of Hastings looking across to the Norman castle and sea.

The modernised, open plan living, apartment in Braybrooke Road, is on the market with Made with offers invited over £175,000 for a share of the freehold and with no onward chain.

It is located in the heart of Hastings within immediate reach of local shops, Alexandra Park, the beach and the town centre.

The flat, which occupies a ground floor apartment has large bay window which frames a rear aspect showcasing views to the sea and has a contemporary fitted kitchen. The double bedroom enjoys high ceilings and there is a stylish shower room. It would make the perfect first time home or seaside retreat.

