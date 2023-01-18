In pictures: This is not the first time Hastings town centre and Priory Meadow has been under water
Floods this week have left much of Priory Meadow shopping centre under water and caused substantial damage – but it is not the first time flooding has happened on that scale.
At Easter on Saturday March 22, 1913, Hastings suffered one of the worst storms in its history. The storm caused widespread destruction along the seafront and actually saw the sea covering the Central Cricket Ground where Priory Meadow shopping centre now stands.
It ripped up roads and sections of the promenade and flooded many buildings in the town centre. Parts of the road and promenade were buried beneath deep shingle.
Local historian Brian Lawes, commenting this week on the Historical Hastings site, said: “The Priory Meadow area was always known to flood because of the Priory Stream culverted under it and the fact that it is below sea level during high tides. It was a regular occurrence over the centuries. Before that, it was Hastings Harbour, that had silted up.”