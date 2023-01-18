Edit Account-Sign Out
Hastings flooding: Priory Meadow Shopping Centre closed 'until further notice'

Priory Meadow Shopping Centre has said it will remain closed ‘until further notice’ after flooding.

By Megan Baker
3 minutes ago

A statement on the shopping centre’s website said: “Due to localised flooding, the shopping centre, all stores and the car park are currently closed until further notice.”

However, M&S, Pizza Place, Specsavers, Bonmarche and Trespass have reopened, in addition to 1066 Bakery in Station Road.

Priory Meadow closed on Monday morning (January 16).

Resident Sarah Stewart, who was on the scene on Monday morning as she left the gym, described seeing ‘a large flooded area with water just pouring out of Priory Meadow’.

She said: “I’ve never seen anything like it! It was coming out so fast.”

Crews left the scene yesterday afternoon, after spending the day pumping water from affected shops and premises at Priory Meadow, and said the scene ‘has now been handed back to local centre management’.

While the floods have significantly reduced, it is still unclear when the remainder of the shops will reopen.

