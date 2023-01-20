Hastings flooding: Priory Meadow Shopping Centre to reopen - this is when

Priory Meadow Shopping Centre has announced it is reopening following major flooding in Hastings town centre on Monday (January 16).

Earlier this week the centre said is was closing ‘until further notice’ after the floods caused extensive damage in town.

South Terrace was badly hit and residents were evacuated, as a massive clean-up operation got under way.

The road remains closed both ways between Devonshire Road and A2101 Queens Road.

On Tuesday (January 17), John Bownas, manager of Love Hastings Ltd, said virtually every business in Priory Meadow Shopping Centre was affected by Monday’s flooding, adding that businesses were only just counting the cost.

On its website, Priory Meadow Shopping Centre said: “Due to localised flooding on January 16 our car park is currently closed until further notice. The mall is reopening on Friday, January 20.

“Although the mall is open, Primark and some individual stores remain closed because of internal issues. Please contact individual stores directly for more information. Thank you for your understanding.”

