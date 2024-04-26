Hastings gets ready for annual May bank holiday biker invasion

A Council spokesperson said: “Dedicated bike parking will be provided in Pelham Place car park on the seafront and the Stade open space in the Old Town. We ask bikers to please park safely in these dedicated parking areas and not on the road or pavements, which can cause delays and obstruction to emergency vehicles.“Unfortunately, there have been instances in the past of emergency vehicles struggling to get along the seafront, and wheelchairs/ pushchairs struggling to pass bikes on the pavement. All we are asking is for people to be sensible so everyone can have a great time; the many bikers who we love to see and the many spectators/visitors who also love to see the bikes. We hope you all have a great time on 6 May.“Don't forget if you are coming by car, you can park in the Priory Street, Carlisle Parade and Priory Meadow car parks. If you normally park your car in Pelham Place Car Park, this will need to be moved before 6 May.“We will be working closely with our police partners to ensure that you have a safe and enjoyable visit to Hastings.“As we expect it to be very busy on the day on all roads to, from and within Hastings, the Police are keen to share the Ride Craft Hub website. The site has been designed to share good practice and professional tips to motorcycle riders, but all road users will benefit from watching the videos to enhance their own general awareness of road safety. Visit www.ridecrafthub.org.”