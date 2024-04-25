Hidden sinkhole in Hastings town centre creates hazard for motorists

The sunken section is in South Terrace at the foot of a hill and ten yards before the turning into the Priory Meadow shopping centre car park.

A driver flagged up the hazard on the local Hastings and Rother pothole Facebook group and commented: “The tarmac is unbroken so you cannot see the dip, which drops at least 30 centimetres and is getting bigger.

"It could be lethal to a cyclist or motorcyclist coming down the hill as it would throw the rider off. It caught me out in the car. I hit my head on the roof and I was only doing maybe 20mph coming down the hill.”

One group member commented: “It has been there for a while now. They actually filled it in but it sunk again. It is a pain trying to get into the car park.”

The sinkhole has been reported to East Sussex County Council’s Highways Department and logged for action. You can report potholes or other road hazards by visiting www.eastsussexhighways.com.

1 . Sinkhole in Hastings town centre The sinkhole is at the foot of the hill at South Terrace Photo: supplied

2 . Sinkhole in Hastings town centre The sinkhole, which is difficult to spot Photo: supplied