Members of Hastings & District Palestine Solidarity Campaign (HDPSC) staged a protest in the town centre yesterday evening (Tuesday, September 10).

Around 40 people protested outside the council’s offices at Muriel Matters House in Breeds Place.

The group said the event was held in response to an overnight Israeli air strike on Al-Mawasi in southern Gaza, south-west of Khan Younis, this week.

As reported by the BBC, witnesses said the strike hit an area that was crowded with tents for displaced Palestinians, with at least 19 people killed.

Protesters outside the council's offices. Picture: Roberts Photographic

Ahead of the protest, borough council leader Julia Hilton released a statement on behalf of the Hastings Green Group stating they were ‘shocked and saddened to hear of the attack on a designated safe zone in the Al-Mawasi area of Khan Younis’.

Cllr Hilton said: “We recognise that, for several years now, the local group, Hastings Friends of Al-Mawasi, has been fostering a close partnership with residents in Al-Mawasi.

“Recent funds raised by the people of Hastings have been sent directly to Al-Mawasi, for tents and other basic essentials, to help the thousands of displaced people sheltering there.

“We condemn the inhumane attack on this community, a supposed humanitarian safe zone, and we extend our deepest condolences to the families and friends of all who have been touched by this tragedy.”

HDPSC chair Katy Colley said: ‘It was heartening to see so many people come out at short notice on a rainy September evening to show their support and solidarity.

“We welcome the statement from the leader of the council and look forward to those words being turned to action at a local and national level.”

Grace Lally, from Hastings Friends of Al-Mawasi, said: “Hastings residents have been in constant contact with friends in Al-Mawasi over the last 11 months and were on a Zoom call only last Sunday. It has been deeply moving to see local people respond with empathy and generosity to the terrible plight of people in Palestine and we have raised tens of thousands of pounds to support the community there.”