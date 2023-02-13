Hastings Museum and Art Gallery has a whole range of activities taking place this week for the February half term.

Hastings Museum and Art Gallery

Each day, until Sunday 19 February, you can go undercover and test your detective skills by taking part in a Museum Mystery Trail, organised by Kids in Museums and Walker Books.

The trail celebrates the release of new children’s book Montgomery Bonbon: Murder at the Museum written by comedian Alasdair Beckett-King and illustrated by Claire Powell. Grab an activity sheet, solve puzzles and have fun with your family this half term. Remember to pick up a free moustache bookmark to get in the mystery-solving mindset!

Visit the Kids in Museums website www.kidsinmuseums.org.uk/ to find out how you could win a signed copy of the book and your very own detective kit.

There are free craft sessions, taking place until Saturday February 18, to make your own pop-up alien and flying saucers, suitable for ages 5 plus.

There are Planetarium shows on Tuesday 14, Wednesday 15 and Thursday 16 February at 10am. Step inside the mini celestial theatre and discover. Book online through the HMAG website.

On Friday February 17, the ever-popular Lego Lab is back – book online for sessions at 10.30am and 1.30pm, ages 5+, £2.50 per person.

On Saturday 18 February there is a Relics Roadshow. Free and during the museum’s opening hours, have you ever found something interesting and wondered what it might be? Find out about the latest local history, fossil and archaeological discoveries and have your own finds and treasures identified by experts. Local organisations and museum staff will be on hand to chat with you about your discoveries.

Cllr Andy Batsford, lead councillor for health and culture, said: “There is always something happening at HMAG, and this half term is no exception. The Lego Lab sessions are really popular and there are lots of space-themed sessions to give any budding astronauts a chance to find out more and get creative.”

Find out more on the museum’s website at www.hmag.org.uk. The Museum is situated at Cambridge Road, Hastings.