BREAKING
Mail Online suspends Dan Wootton amid investigation into allegations
British Museum stabbing: Man injured and another arrested
Simon Jordan reveals prostate cancer diagnosis in powerful message
DJ Casper - creator of 2000s dance classic Cha Cha Slide - dead at 58
Sandra Bullock's longtime partner dead at 57 after secret ALS battle
Coronation Street and Doctors star dead at 75 after cancer battle

Hastings holds Trans Pride celebration

Hundreds of people flocked to the town when Hastings held its first official Trans Pride celebration in the last week of July.
By Andy Hemsley
Published 8th Aug 2023, 10:41 BST
Trans Pride celebrationTrans Pride celebration
Trans Pride celebration

Taking place over eight days and featuring 15 individual events spanning Hastings, St. Leonards and Bexhill, the week offered community focused activities ranging from skateboarding, to life drawing, to an advance screening of Sundance award winning film Kokomo City, before ultimately ending the week with a lavish party at the Crown House and a picnic on the beach.

The week gathered a lot of attention on social media and support from locals, with hundreds attending and selling out the free events throughout. The town also got involved as trans flags were flown over the town hall and Muriel Matters House, and the seafront’s Bottle Alley was lit up in trans pride colours all week.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Events took place at the old Observer building, Hastings Museum and Art Gallery and the De La Warr Pavilion

Announced back in March, organisers Victoria Oldman and Zed Gregory founded Trans Pride Hastings to counteract the toxic conversation about trans lives in the media and offer some wholesome events for the local community.

Have you read? Hastings Old Town Carnival procession in 65 pictures

The pair said: “This year has been really tough for our community, we are under constant attack. We wanted to provide some safe and supportive spaces for our community to just hang out together. We live in such a great place, everyone wants to help, honestly we are blown away by this town.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Victoria added: “We know the majority of the general public are behind the trans community. Trans Pride Hastings is here to make that support visible, to bring it together in solidarity, and to show local trans and non binary people they are valid, they are loved and they have the right to feel safe.”

Back On Friday March 3, a trans flag was flown above Hastings Town Hall by the borough council, celebrating Trans Day of Visibility

Following the success of this first year, organiser have said plans are already underway to continue the event into 2024.

Related topics:HastingsBexhillDe La Warr Pavilion