Hastings hosts big international BMX event this weekend
The annual event take place at the Source Park at White Rock, the world's biggest subterranean skate park.
The event is sponsored by big brands such as Swatch and Vans.
Members of the public, who have not got tickets for the weekend-long event, will still be able to get a close view of the action at 5.30pm on Friday September 8, when the Beach Rail Jam takes place on the promenade, directly outside Source. It sees top riders taking on a 12 stair rail set up. The event is followed at 6.30pm, by The Swatch High Air event that will see eight of the world’s top riders go head to head in a high air contest on a huge, nine foot high, custom-built quarter pipe, to see who can go the highest.
Saturday September 9 sees two Battle of Hastings events taking part in the Source Park itself, with team riders hoping to make it to the finals on Sunday.
One of the most exciting elements of the weekend, on Saturday, sees riders attempting to perform the best trick.
On Sunday September 10, at 4pm, the best five teams of the weekend hit the park once again to determine who is crowned the winner of the Swatch Battle of Hastings 2023.
People will be able to watch the events and follow the all the action live over the weekend on the Source YouTube channel, with timings and links on the website at www.sourcebmx.com.