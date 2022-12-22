Hastings is the only place in the world where they play conkers with sprouts at Christmas

It could only happen in Hastings! The local pub tradition of Spronkers is back on Boxing Day.

To our knowledge Hastings is the only place in the world where people play conkers using that ‘love it or hate it’ vegetable sprouts on Boxing Day.

Contestants will have their sprouts at the ready when this year’s tournament takes place at The Jenny Lind pub, in High Street, Hastings Old Town, on December 26, from 2pm.

As well as providing some competitive fun, the popular event, which is now in its 14th year, raises funds to help put on Hastings Bonfire next October.

Spronkers was started by Hastings Borough Bonfire Society. Entry is £2 on the day, which will go to the Society and keeping our bonfire tradition alive.

