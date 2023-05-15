Hastings tourism councillor Andrew Batsford has made a public statement to say the Council will not be withdrawing financial support from the popular annual celebrations which see thousands turning out to take part.

It was understood by Jack in the Green Founder Keith Leech that funding for the event had been ear-marked to be cut, along with other tourism services.

Cllr Batsford turned to social media to state: “After the green dust has settled after yet another amazing Jack in the Green weekend, I wanted to clear up a few things about what the Council are planning in regards to fudning and supporting Jack in the Green in the future.

"Number one is that there will be no change to the financial support HBC gives to the festival. Number two is that I have pledged to work with the Jack in the Green committee about any changes or ideas we may have to make it more sustainable in the future. Number three – HBC love Jack in the Green and officers have been helping to organise the amazing event with the committee for decades. I want to pay tribute to Kevin Boorman who retires this year and will be greatly missed by us all.

But Keith Leech responded: “Why therefore was the deputy leader of the council stating in a public meeting that funding had been cut? We have been told we have funding for next year but not after that. I will be overjoyed if I am told there will be no funding cuts after-all.”

Keith added: “To make things clear. Jack in the Green is a registered charity run by a group of very hard working volunteers for the good of the community. It does not receive any direct funding from Hastings Borough Council, but is self funding from donations and similar.

"We do acknowledge help from the council for street cleaning. The procession itself is not under threat. The problem we face is with the afternoon event on the West Hill. The West Hill part of the celebrations is a council run event. Jack in the Green fund the staging, sound and security as well as run the craft fair. The council fund the refreshment marquee, the toilets and the clean-up on the hill. The toilets are the most expensive thing of the whole weekend.

"We are in talks with the Council about the event on the West Hill, not the procession through the Old Town. The West Hill is the funding we are discussing that is under threat. We thank people for their continuing support.”

Have you read? How Hastings and St Leonards featured in one of the best British films ever made

Have you read? Bench unveiled in memory of great Hastings Old Town character

1 . Jack in the Green Jack in the Green Photo: supplied

2 . Jack in the Green Jack in the Green Photo: supplied

3 . Jack in the Green Jack in the Green Photo: supplied

4 . Jack in the Green Jack in the Green Photo: supplied

Next Page Page 1 of 2