Bench unveiled in memory of great Hastings Old Town character

​Ian, who died last August, aged 87, was heavily involved in the Hastings Old Town Carnival for many years and was a former chair of the Hastings Week Committee.

He was known for cutting a distinctive figure in his flamboyant waistcoat and distinctive red hat and for conducting many charity auctions. Ian was also an active member of the Hastings Winkle Club, of which he was treasurer for many years. Ian gave service to the community as an independent Custody Visitor, reporting on the condition of custody centres and looking out for the welfare of detainees.