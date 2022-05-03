Hastings Jack in the Green in pictures

It was an incredible sight with green smoke filling the air and the noise of wild drumming as the Jack, a dancing bush decked with ribbons, headed a procession of colourful characters through the streets and up to the West Hill, where the festivities continued throughout the afternoon.

Thousands of people gathered on the green to enjoy music and dancing. At the end of the afternoon the Jack was ceremoniously slain to release the ‘spirit of summer’ and leaves were handed out the crowd to bring good luck.

Pictues by Frank Copper and others.

