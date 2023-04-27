Edit Account-Sign Out
Hastings Jack in the Green: Sunny weather predicted for the main event

The Met Office is predicting dry and sunny conditions for the big Jack in the Green celebrations on Bank Holiday Monday

By Andy Hemsley
Published 27th Apr 2023, 10:20 BST

It’s good news for those aiming to line the route through the Old Town and gather on the West Hill during the afternoon, and for the thousands of bikers expected to arrive in town. The sunniest weather is in the morning when the procession sets off from Rock-a-Nore Road. Sun and cloud is forecast for the afternoon. Temperatures are set to get up to 15 degrees with light 7 or 8mph winds, gusting to up to 14mph – so just breezy.

The Friday, Saturday and Sunday of the event is expected to be dry but cloudy.

