A Hastings man ran almost 50 miles to raise money for Gaza.

Joe Cruttenden undertook the challenge on Saturday (August 23) in aid of the Al Mawasi community in Gaza.

Joe’s ‘Big Run for Gaza’ started at Eastbourne and went along the coastal path through Bexhill, Hastings and Pett to Rye and then back along the 1066 path to Battle.

He covered the distance in just over eight hours and was accompanied at different points along the route by other runners and cyclists.

The 30 mile mark - Joe arrives in Rye to cheering supporters before taking off again towards Battle

His online fundraiser started out at just over £2,000 on Saturday morning but with regular social media updates, it rose throughout the day and now stands at more than £5,000.

Joe said he was ‘blown away’ by the support he has received and is currently resting his tired legs at home in Bexhill, treating himself to fry ups of sausages, eggs and curly fries.

Joe, 45, said he wanted to find out more about Palestine and its people.

He said: “I read Palestine: A 4,000-year history by Nur Masala. It took me ages - it’s a hefty book - but it really made me see how the Palestinians have been oppressed for years.

“I chose to run on Saturday. I have the luxury of being able to choose when, where and how long I run for. The people I ran for on Saturday, they don't have a choice. They are being forced to run, to flee for their lives, and have been forced to run for many years, even as far back as the Nakba of 1948 when 750,000 people were forced to either run or walk away from the towns and the villages where they had called home their whole lives. So I feel privileged to have the freedom to choose where and when I run.”

Joe said many of his friends and family share his view and have supported his efforts to raise funds for the fishing community of Al Mawasi in southern Gaza which has long-standing links to Hastings through the Hastings Friends of Al Mawasi group.

Since 2021, the group has run English language classes and established community friendship ties, as well as raising funds for the local Resilience Committee to put towards solar panels, internet connection, a well, women’s workshops, a bakery, food parcels, and educational resources.

Last month Hastings Borough Council passed a motion to support the town’s friendship links with the people of Al Mawasi.

Joe did his first 100-mile ultra marathon earlier this year and took on a Sunrise to Sunset challenge last year, raising funds for the mental health charity Mind UK, walking from 5am to 9pm.

Joe’s fundraising page can be found at www.gofundme.com/f/the-people-of-al-mawasi-in-gaza.