Hastings Mayor to step down

The Mayor, who has been an active participant in local events, was due for re-election as Mayor is traditionally a two year term. She explained: “I will not be standing for re-election as mayor on Wednesday. This is because I have been elected in as Labour group leader. I cannot do both roles as group leader is a political role and Mayor of Hastings is not.“I have had an amazing time representing the town. I want to thank everyone for their incredible support. I’ve seen the town bottom up now. It gave me the opportunity to see absolutely everything and meet some incredible people. It has been one of the best years of my life. It’s been a great ride. I will be handing the chains over on Wednesday.”