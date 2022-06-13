Hastings Midsummer Fish Festival is back this month

This year’s Midsummer Fish Festival takes place from 11am to 6pm daily over the weekend of 25/26 June, with weekend wristbands costing £2 in advance from Hastings Visitor Information Centre, at Station Plaza next to Hastings Station, or £3 on the gate with under 18s free.

The Visitor Information Centre is open 10am to 12.30pm and 1.15pm to 4pm Monday to Friday and 10am to 2pm on Saturday and Sunday.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cllr Andy Batsford (Lab), lead councillor for tourism at Hastings Borough Council, said: “Our fish festivals take place on the Stade open space, in the heart of Hastings Old Town, literally within casting distance of the town’s historic fishing fleet, the largest beach-launched fishing fleet in Europe.

Hastings Midsummer Fish Festival

“Last time we held our Midsummer Fish Festival we were treated to a catch full of great food, drink and live music from 1066 Country, not to mention the glorious sunshine we all basked in! We’re hoping this year will be even better.”

There will be a great selection of food and drink from local restaurants, street vendors, and bakeries, as well as local brewers and wine makers. The local fishing fleet will be showcasing their skills and getting messy with fish printing and there will be free children’s activities taking place in the Stade Hall.

The music will open on the Saturday (25 June) with the beautiful sounds of The Hastings Sinfonia, as well as many other performances throughout the weekend including Midnight Coffee, Soul Town, and Zachery Dogwood, to name but a few.

There will be free cooking demonstrations in the Classroom on the Coast, our unique seafood training kitchen during the weekend. Hastings Fish Ambassador and TV chef, CJ Jackson, will be showing off the local catch with some tasty recipes. And local legends Tush and Pat Hamilton will show you how to deal with shellfish and Tush will display his deft filleting skills while teaching you about the local fish species.

Hastings Midsummer Fish Festival

Please note only assistance dogs are permitted at the event.

For more information, and full programme info, visit www.visit1066country.com/fishfestivals.