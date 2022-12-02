Get together with family and friends this December and enjoy fun and games for all ages at Hastings Museum and Art Gallery.

Hastings Museum and Art Galley

From now until 8 January, enjoy the museum’s Festive Family Trail. Just pick up a copy of the trail from reception and find the festive items the elves have hidden in the displays around the museum.

The museum is also hosting The Refugee Buddy Project’s annual Christmas Fair on Saturday, 3 December. There will be a range of stalls from local makers, bakers, and craftspeople. While browsing the stalls there will be mulled wine or hot chocolate, festive snacks, and all the joys of the holiday season on offer. Funds raised from the fair will go to supporting those seeking sanctuary in our community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

For those who prefer the museum when it’s quieter, there will be a Relaxed Opening on Saturday 10 December, 10am to 12noon. During the relaxed early opening, sounds and videos will be turned off to create a less overwhelming environment. This month’s theme is Celts, with the chance to make jewellery or colour in Celtic knots. The access guide to the museum is now available to download from the museum’s website to help support neurodiverse children and families, people with autism or additional needs before their visit.

There are plenty of other fun activities happening during December around the museum. This includes the new exhibition Hastings Open 2022’s informal Highlight Tours of the Open on 13 December and the walkway exhibition, Photographs of a Victorian Voyage: from the Annie Brassey Collection on 10 December.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cllr Andy Batsford, lead councillor for Culture at Hastings Borough Council, said: “Whether it’s hunting for those unique Christmas gifts, enjoying tasty festive treats, or exploring the museum during their Relaxed Opening and Festive Family Trail, the activities Hastings Museum and Art Gallery have planned for December are sure to keep the whole family entertained.

“To find out more about these activities, just visit the museum’s website at www.hmag.org.uk, or their Facebook page Hastings Museum and Art Gallery.”