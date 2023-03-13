Work on a new hotel in Hastings is due to start in due course.

Hastings Borough Council’s planning committee granted permission in February last year for Whitbread plc to build a five-story 84-bedroom hotel at the Cornwallis Street Car Park.

The finished building will be operated by the hotel chain Premier Inn. The application was led by Hastings Borough Council which owns the land.

Last August the car park was closed permanently and closed off for construction work to take place.

A council spokesperson this week said the authority was ‘waiting for tenders’, or potential construction companies to come back so the development can start.

After the plans were given the go-ahead in February last year, the council attracted some criticism, as there had been limited public consultation on the proposals, which officers said was as a result of the scheme coming forward at a time of strict coronavirus restrictions.

The proposals were submitted by Whitbread plc in late 2021 and attracted opposition from some residents. Objections included fears the building would lead to a loss of light and privacy for neighbours in Mann Street, South Terrace and St Andrews Square.

The application was approved by the borough council’s planning committee, with eight votes in favour to two against.

Louise Woodruff, property acquisitions manager for Premier Inn, said: “This development is an excellent example of our strategy of growing our brands in popular locations where we see a strong, long-term demand for our style of affordable accommodation.

“Working closely with the council we have created an excellent new hotel which will bring a package of local benefits including direct year-round employment and increased spending in the local economy as our guests head out to eat, drink, visit local attractions, do business and generally enjoy everything Hastings has to offer.”

Cllr Paul Barnett, leader of Hastings Borough Council, said: “This is an exciting development which will bring additional hotel rooms for visitors to a central location, giving tourists more options when they are looking to visit the town.

“As a coastal town, Hastings has a shortage of hotel rooms, with fewer than 1,000 serviced bed spaces, compared to 7,000 in Eastbourne and 13,000 in Brighton so this is a welcome additional to our tourism industry.”

