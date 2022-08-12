New Hastings Premier Inn - here's what you have to say on the plans

The Cornwallis Street car park has been fenced off by the borough council for construction work to take place.

Council planners have approved plans to build a five-storey, 84-bedroom hotel.

The application was led by Hastings Borough Council, which owns the land.

This saw some criticism of the council, as there had been limited public consultation on the proposals, which officers said was as a result of the scheme coming forward at a time of strict coronavirus restrictions.

The proposals were submitted by Whitbread plc late last year and attracted opposition from some residents. Objections included fears the building would lead to a loss of light and privacy for neighbours in Mann Street, South Terrace and St Andrews Square.

Readers had their say about the plans on our Facebook page.

Nigel Woodcock said: “Plenty of places to put a new hotel. But taking parking spaces, especially for disabled is a disgrace.

"Parking in Hastings is already a joke for disabled people and now another load of spaces have been taken. If you want a big Premier Inn why not use the old Debenhams building or the other empty buildings letting Hastings down, instead of using car spaces?”

Sue Langton said: “We already have one (Premier Inn), why not build homes for the homeless or for so many people on a waiting list for a home?”

Sarah MacDonald said: “What a stupid idea. What an awful place for a hotel. Yes, it will create jobs and all that jazz, but good lord. What a place to put it in.”

Claire Harley said: “Why build a hotel? Who on earth wants to come here? Much-needed affordable housing would be a much better idea.”

Jeanette Netty said: “Why not build bungalows for disabled people instead of a hotel that is totally no good for anyone that lives here?”

However, some welcomed the news.

Roland Pears said: “This new hotel is needed, especially with parking. It will open up opportunities and hopefully alleviate the congestion.”

David Cowan said: “Hopefully it’ll take the pressure off from more airbnbs.”

Jan Richards said: “I'm liking the fact there will be another Premier Inn to stay in. Premier Inn may be a chain but you know what you are getting with them. Beds are very comfy too.”

Kitson Wellard said: “What we really need is another Lidl or Aldi. Although I think there could have been a better place for hotel, it will be good for Hastings. Right by the shopping centre and railway station.“I’m also in favour of building more GP surgeries, schools and keeping green spaces, but you can’t have everything. At least it’s some sort of progress.”

Jan Goldsmith said: “This is a tourist town and anything that brings more in is a good idea. There is plenty more housing being built and spaces to use for it out of the town centre.”

Philip Veness said: “Good idea. Hastings has a lack of decent hotels. This will bring in a number of much-needed jobs too.”

