Hastings legend Ron ‘Popeye’ Everett will be remembered today (Friday August 4) when the Old Town Carnival Week Gurning Competition takes place at Butlers gap in George Street.

It takes place from 6pm – 8pm and the carnival association wants people to come along and pull their silliest face. Much loved Ron was a familiar face in the carnival procession and around the Old Town after gaining a reputation for his uncanny impersonation of cartoon character Popeye The Sailorman.

Also taking place today (Friday) for Old Town Carnival Week, is the bangers and Mash Blowout in Courthouse Street. It’s a High Street Traders event and tickets, priced £7 are available from Hastings History House or Dee Day’s Yard in Courthouse Street.

There is a Twilight Smuggles Walk taking place at 7pm. meet at the Shipwreck Museum in Rock-a-Nore Road. A general knowledge quiz takes place at All Saints Hall, All Saints Street, at 7pm. Entry is £6 a team for teams of up to 6. Light refreshments available but you can bring your own food and drink. Profit gores to the Two Towers Trust, the charity that helps to preserve the Old Town’s two medieval churches.