Hastings Old Town Carnival Procession: Everything you need to know

The procession has a theme of Kings and Queens this year.

Spectators are being urged to dress up to join in with the fun.

There will be an afternoon of entertainment taking place at the Stade Open Space on Saturday afternoon before the procession gets underway, with music and dance, featuring talented local children.

The Hastings Giants will also be out this year joining in the fun.

The procession starts to assemble at Rock-a-Nore Road, at 4pm and sets off at 5pm.

It follows a route along the sea front, turning at the Pelham Place fountain, then moves up the High Street, down All Saints Street and back to Rock-a-Nore.

It will be followed by fireworks from Hastings Castle at dusk.

The Old Town Carnival Association warns that parking near the carnival route will be difficult so try and use public transport or share a car. The carnival is a glass free event so please don’t bring glass or bottles to the street.

The carnival raises funds for local charities and good causes and collectors will be out in the procession with boxes, so please give generously.

If you can’t wait until Saturday there is still time to pull a funny face and enter the Hastings Old Town Gurning Competition, which takes place today (Friday August 5) at Butlers Gap, in George Street, at 6pm.

There is also a Twilight Smugglers Walk taking place today (Friday), starting from the Shipwreck Museum, at Rock-a-Nore Road, at 7pm.

