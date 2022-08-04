Hastings Old Town Carnival Week: Pram Race in pictures

People lined the streets to watch an assortment of crazy and colourful wheeled contraptions race around the pubs crewed by teams in fancy dress.

It was a welcome return for the popular even, which was cancelled twice due to Covid.

This year saw 42 prams entering, with nearly 500 people taking part. The event was collecting for local charities and good causes. The Old Town will be busy again this evening (August 4) with live music in the street, outside the FILO pub from 9pm – 11pm and choirs singing at Butlers Gap, in George Street, from 6.30pm – 7.30pm.

Pictures by Andrew Clifton.

Hastings Old Town Carnival Week 2022: Pram Race. Photo by Andrew Clifton

