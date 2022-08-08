Hastings Old Town Carnival procession in pictures

The colourful procession was the culmination of a carnival week filled with fun events and activities ranging from the popular Pram Race to a doughnut eating competition.

And the event enjoyed perfect weather as the sun shone through the whole day.

The procession, which had a theme of Kings and Queens, was led by Section Five drummers and followed a route along the seafront and through the Old Town.

Carnival Association chairman Keith Leech said: “It was a fantastic procession and good to see so many local youth groups taking part. It brought a smile to the town after the recent difficult years we have been through.”

