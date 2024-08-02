Hastings Old Town Carnival Week: This is what is happening

​It will see the return of popular events such as the Pram Race, Old Town Criers competition, the seaboot race, treasure hunt and Crown Lane bike race, leading up to the carnival procession itself on Saturday, August 10.

It all gets under way on Friday, August 7 with the Town Criers competition on the steps of St Clements Church at 7pm and a Reggae Night with live music on the Stade Open Space from 7.30pm – 10pm.

The popular Nearly On The Beach Concert is back at the Stade on Saturday and Sunday. The event is free and is raising funds for Pett Level Rescue Boat, Hastings Sea Cadets and the RNLI.

A total of 13 acts will be performing over the two days, including Blues Brothers, Rockitment and the Chandeliers. There is a barbecue and bar. Gates open at 11am and the bands start at noon.

As well as the main events during the week, there is a host of activities and things for people to do including history walks exploring smuggling, lost pubs and breweries, twittens and the fishing beach. There will also be exhibitions, craft fairs, lunches and concerts.

Dates to look out for are the Seaboot Race, taking place at Courthouse Street, on Monday, August 5 from 6pm. The fancy dress treasure trail around Hastings Old Town pubs, is also on Monday. Register at Winkle Island at 6.30pm. Tuesday 6 is the Crown Lane Bike Race, from 5.30pm until dusk and a winkle tossing competition takes place on Winkle Island from 6pm. The ever popular Pram Race is on Wednesday 7 from 7pm, with prams lining up outside the Cutter on the seafront before racing around the Old Town.

Hastings Winkle Club holds its Crazy Golf Competition at Hastings Adventure Golf, on the seafront, on Thursday from 6pm an before that is a doughnut eating competition at Butlers Gap, in George Street, from 5.30pm.

The Bangers and Mash Blowout is back by popular demand and is held in Courthouse Street on Friday August 9 from 4.30pm. The gurning competition also takes place on Friday at Butlers Gap, from 6pm.

Saturday August 10 mis carnival day with floats and groups taking part assembling at The Stade, from 4pm and the parade starting at 5pm, following a route along the seafront and through the streets of the Old Town. There will be fireworks at dusk from Hastings Castle.

Carnival Association chairman Reg Wood said: “Carnival has always been a popular family event. It brings people of all ages and backgrounds together. It’s good for the community and a cause for celebration. This year’s carnival theme is Heroes of Land, Sea and Sky and if you can make a float or simply walk in the parade, it would be lovely to see you. Hastings doesn’t need an excuse to dress up and have a good time, so come along, be colourful and make some noise.”

Carnival programmes are available from shops and pubs in the Old Town and you can keep up with events and any late programme changes at www.oldtowncarnivalweek.co.uk.

1 . Hastings Old Town Carnival Week Hastings Old Town Carnival Week Photo: supplied

2 . Hastings Old Town Carnival Week Pram Race Photo: supplied

3 . Hastings Old Town Carnival Week Crown Lane bike race Photo: supplied