Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Hastings Old Town Christmas Weekend in pictures

Father Christmas and Mrs Clause welcomed children at his George Street grotto at the weekend when the Hastings Old Town traders held their annual Christmas event.

By Andy Hemsley
2 hours ago

People were able to browse market stalls in Butlers Gap while children enjoyed taking part in a treasure hunt. There was street entertainment over the two days, including The Hastings Philharmonic Orchestra performing in Swan Gardens in the High Street.

Have you read? Battle pub transforms its garden into magical Christmas grotto in aid of charity

Have you read? This is when you can see the amazing Westfield Christmas lights

1. Hastings Old Town Christmas 2022.

Hastings Old Town Christmas 2022.

Photo: staff

Photo Sales

2. Hastings Old Town Christmas 2022.

Hastings Old Town Christmas 2022.

Photo: staff

Photo Sales

3. Hastings Old Town Christmas 2022.

Hastings Old Town Christmas 2022.

Photo: staff

Photo Sales

4. Hastings Old Town Christmas 2022.

Hastings Old Town Christmas 2022.

Photo: staff

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 5
George StreetHastings Old TownWestfield