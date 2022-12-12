Hastings Old Town Christmas Weekend in pictures
Father Christmas and Mrs Clause welcomed children at his George Street grotto at the weekend when the Hastings Old Town traders held their annual Christmas event.
By Andy Hemsley
People were able to browse market stalls in Butlers Gap while children enjoyed taking part in a treasure hunt. There was street entertainment over the two days, including The Hastings Philharmonic Orchestra performing in Swan Gardens in the High Street.
