Firefighters are still at the scene of a major fire, which broke out at a former amusement arcade last night (Wednesday, January 18).

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service (ESFRS) said firefighters were called to the scene in George Street just after 7.15pm yesterday.

The three-storey building used to operate as an amusement arcade and once housed a nightclub.

Just before 9.30pm yesterday, 10 pumps, five officers, one command unit and one aerial ladder platform were being used to tackle the fire, ESFRS said.

At 6am this morning (Friday, January 19) the service said the incident had been scaled down and just two pumps were on the scene dampening down any hot spots.

An ESFRS spokesperson said today: “The building has been seriously affected. There are no reports of injuries. We would like to thank locals for their patience. The cause of the fire has not yet been confirmed.”

The A259 on Hastings seafront was closed as a result of last night’s incident.

But in a tweet, Hastings Borough Council said at 11.40am today the seafront has now reopened to traffic in both directions.

The building was sold for redevelopment into 20 flats in November last year.

