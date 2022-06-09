Hastings Old Town micropub has Cider Festival

The award winning pub is holding a Cider Festival from Thursday June 9 to Saturday June 11 and will be showcasing some of the very best ciders and perries produced in the country.

As the festival gets underway, from 7pm, on Thursday a cider maker from Nightingales, based at Tenterden in Kent, will be talking about the cider making craft and introducing their range of locally made ciders.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Non cider drinkers are also catered for with a wide range of craft beers available on draught and bottles.

Jolly Fisherman has a cide festival SUS-220806-144233001