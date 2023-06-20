Lovers of seafood and pasties should head to the Albion pub in Hastings Old Town.

The seafront pub, which is famed for its home-made pies and pasties has come up with another first in its latest offering – the crab pasty. Earlier this year Landlord Bob Tipler and wife Izzy went on a fact finding trip to the Isle of Wight, where crab pasties are a particular favourite, and have come up with their own home-made recipe.

It comes just months after the pub launched the Sussex Pasty, made with Sussex lamb, making the bold claim that the pasty originated in Sussex, not Cornwall. Commenting on the new crab pasty, Bob said: “There has been a lot of interest. Hastings has a long history as a fishing town so it seemed the natural thing to do.”

The Albion has a bespoke pasty shack next to the pub where people can sample the new crab pasty as part of a wider range of pasties, including options for vegetarians and vegans.

Crab pasties

Crab pasties ready to go in the oven