In pictures: Not much left of landmark Hastings night club building as demolition continues

A large section of the former night club and amusement arcade in Hastings Old Town has disappeared as work continues to demolish it.
The building, at the end of George Street was gutted inside by a fire earlier this year. Police say it was started deliberately. It has many memories for local people from when it was an arcade and bingo hall with a night club on the upper floor. The name of the club changed many times over the years but its most popular period was when it was called Saturday’s and was the town’s biggest night spot.
The demolition work has revealed the West Hill behind the building and will change the face of pedestrianised George Street.
1. Demolition of former nightclub and amusement arcade in George Street, Hastings. Photo was taken on May 30 2023.
Demolition of former nightclub and amusement arcade in George Street, Hastings. Photo was taken on May 30 2023. Photo: staff
