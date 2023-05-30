Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Met Office predict how long UK will enjoy warm weather
Asda and Lidl shoppers issued urgent warning as products recalled
British man dies after struck by lightning paddle boarding
Fashion retailer to open 13 new UK stores in 2023 - list of locations
UK supermarket price rises ‘hit new high’ due to coffee & chocolate
Hundreds of customers frustrated as Sky broadband goes down across UK

In pictures: Not much left of landmark Hastings night club building as demolition continues

A large section of the former night club and amusement arcade in Hastings Old Town has disappeared as work continues to demolish it.
By Andy Hemsley
Published 30th May 2023, 12:07 BST

The building, at the end of George Street was gutted inside by a fire earlier this year. Police say it was started deliberately. It has many memories for local people from when it was an arcade and bingo hall with a night club on the upper floor. The name of the club changed many times over the years but its most popular period was when it was called Saturday’s and was the town’s biggest night spot.

The demolition work has revealed the West Hill behind the building and will change the face of pedestrianised George Street.

Have you read? In pictures: Take a look inside new Hastings seafront burger restaurant opened by a Master Chef winner.

Have you read? Top international stars to appear at Hastings pub

Demolition of former nightclub and amusement arcade in George Street, Hastings. Photo was taken on May 30 2023.

1. Demolition of former nightclub and amusement arcade in George Street, Hastings. Photo was taken on May 30 2023.

Demolition of former nightclub and amusement arcade in George Street, Hastings. Photo was taken on May 30 2023. Photo: staff

Demolition of former nightclub and amusement arcade in George Street, Hastings. Photo was taken on May 30 2023.

2. Demolition of former nightclub and amusement arcade in George Street, Hastings. Photo was taken on May 30 2023.

Demolition of former nightclub and amusement arcade in George Street, Hastings. Photo was taken on May 30 2023. Photo: staff

Demolition of former nightclub and amusement arcade in George Street, Hastings. Photo was taken on May 30 2023.

3. Demolition of former nightclub and amusement arcade in George Street, Hastings. Photo was taken on May 30 2023.

Demolition of former nightclub and amusement arcade in George Street, Hastings. Photo was taken on May 30 2023. Photo: staff

Demolition of former nightclub and amusement arcade in George Street, Hastings. Photo was taken on May 30 2023.

4. Demolition of former nightclub and amusement arcade in George Street, Hastings. Photo was taken on May 30 2023.

Demolition of former nightclub and amusement arcade in George Street, Hastings. Photo was taken on May 30 2023. Photo: staff

Next Page
Page 1 of 4
Related topics:HastingsHastings Old TownGeorge StreetPolice