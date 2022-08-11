Hastings Old Town pub to hold World Championship of 16th Century game

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hastings is believed to be the only place where the old English game still takes place.

Loggets, which was first recorded as being played in England in 1581, involves participants throwing pieces of wood at a stake in the ground.

The Hastings version, organised by local woman Judy Atkinson, involves tossing painted pieces of wood at a wooden figurine, known as the Tom. Two players per team pitch three loggets at the Tom to see who can come closest.

Last year's Loggetts winners Keith and Heather Leech

People can take part on the day fielding teams of two for £2 per person entry fee with proceeds from the entry fees being donated to the RNLI.

Don’t worry if you have never played before, the pub welcomes newbies. The game gets underway at 2pm.

The winning team will lift the highly coveted Yorick Cup.

The Stag is situated in All Saints Street in Hastings Old Town, close to All Saints Church.

Last year’s winners, by a narrow margin, were Keith and Heather Leech. Keith is chairman of the Old Town Carnival Committee, while Heather is chairman of Hastings Borough Bonfire Society.

Keith said: “The loggets are irregular in size and its is played on a piece of rough grass on a slope , so anything can happen.”

Judy Atkinson and Pete Davis were runners up last year.