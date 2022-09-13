Hastings Old Town restaurant offering free tea during mourning period for Queen Elizabeth

Dan Wiltshire, who runs the Hempist, said: “Tea is one of the great institutions of the UK and in memory of the sad passing of HRH Queen Elizabeth II, we are giving away free cups of tea.

“All of the varieties of tea we have are available including Hastings Hemp Tea, chamomile and mixed berries, as well as green tea. It is just something we would like to offer during this period.

The Hempist is situated on the seafront at Marine Parade, opposite the boating lake and is a vegan restaurant.

Check the Hempist website for opening times.

The Queen’s funeral takes place on Monday September 19 and is a public holiday.