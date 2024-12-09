Hastings Old Town Traders beat the storm to put on Christmas event

Traders who organise the event each year, decided to move it from the usual open-air spot in Butler’s Gap to the Black Box venue in George Street, but were thwarted when the venue flooded the day before with the ceiling partially collapsing.

In the end it went ahead at Mame’s Place restaurant in George Street, where people were able to have some festive fun and meet Santa in the dry.

The event also saw artists in West Street, opening their studios to the public for the area’s annual Winter Bazaar. There was story-telling, carols and mulled wine over the weekend.

Other shops and businesses entered into the spirit offering mulled wine and mince pies.

Traders provided an attractive lit-up Christmas tree in Butler’s Gap, George Street, with Hastings Bonfire Society providing the railings around it.

Alan Griffiths, who plays Father Christmas each year, said: “It was a success in the end. Thank you to everyone who came along.”

