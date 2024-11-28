Get on board Hastings miniature railway for magical Christmas experience

Hastings Miniature Railway running Christmas specialsHastings Miniature Railway running Christmas specials
By Andy Hemsley
Published 28th Nov 2024, 11:25 BST
People will be able to enjoy an illuminated steam rain ride and meet Father Christmas in his grotto as Hastings Miniature Railway announces the return of its special festive train experience.

The popular railway, which runs alongside the fishing beach and net hits in Hastings Old Town, will be running the special trains from Saturday December 7.

The experience includes a return train ride to meet Father Christmas in his grotto and winter wonderland, an age appropriate present, free refreshments, a free mounted family photo, a model railway and children’s cinema.

Trains run on Saturday December 7 and Sunday December 8 from 2pm – 8pm (six trains each day); then on Friday December 13 and Friday December 20, from 4pm – 8pm (four trains each day).

There will be six trains running each day on Saturday December 21 and Sunday December 22 from 2pm – 8pm, with trains alos running on December 23 from 2pm – 8pm (six trains).

Trains depart on the hour every hour with the last train departing at 7pm. Please allow an hour for the whole experience.

The price is £18.50 for children aged one – 15; £6 for under one year-olds and £12 for adults.

You can book now online at www.hmrsanta.com or call 07789 725438.

