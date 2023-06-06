Hastings Pier announces summer-long 'festival' of events

Hastings Pier has announced an exciting range of events and happenings during the summer months.

They have launched ‘Piertown Hastings’ under the banner of ‘every day is a festival’. It will also see the return of the largest beer garden in Hastings with more outdoor seating for events.

Summer attractions will include visiting live bands, including big touring acts, local bands and tribute bands; top DJ’s, open air cinema, a comedy club and live screenings of big sporting events including Wimbledon, the rugby world cup and football.

There are plans for a new rum cocktail shack, world street food stalls and local craft beer. There are also plans to introduce arcade zones and bottomless brunches. This year has already seen the opening of two new restaurants on the pier – a French bistro and wine bar and a Mediterranean restaurant offering pizzas and more.

A spokesperson for the pier said: “We will be launching in a few weeks time with a crazy first day of everything Piertown. We will be commencing the largest summer on Hastings pier since the day it was built. Come along and join in the fun.”

To keep informed of what is going on at the pier this summer, you can sign up at www.piertownhastings.com to get email alerts and information.

Have you read? New sign proclaims Hastings as the birthplace of pot holes

Have you read? In pictures: Hastings miniature railway holds big event to mark its 75th birthday

1 . Pier Hastings Pier is promising a packed summer of events and entertainment Photo: supplied

2 . Pier Fun and music in the sun at Hastings Pier Photo: supplied

3 . Pier A couple enjoying the vibe on Hastings Pier Photo: supplied

4 . Pier Hastings Pier has a packed programme of summer events planned Photo: supplied