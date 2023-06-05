40 pictures of steam trains and locomotives in action at 75th anniversary of Hastings Miniature Railway

Hastings Miniature is one of the oldest 10¼-inch gauge railways in Britain. It was set up by the railway entrepreneur Captain John ‘Jack’ Howey who also built the 15-inch gauge Romney, Hythe and Dymchurch Railway

The line was taken over in January 2010 by Dan Radcliffe, who runs it today. Since 2011 Dan has transformed the whole railway service by rebuilding the line and its stations, constructing new sheds, building a turntable and making new engines and carriages from scratch. Today Dan has 16 engines, including a replica of the Royal Scot, the first engine to run on the line. The 4-6-0 tender locomotive Royal Scot operated at Hastings from 1948 until the spring of 1975. Kevin Boorman was there at the weekend to capture these pictures of the event.