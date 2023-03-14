Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 hours ago TikTok to be investigated by National Cyber Security Centre
2 hours ago Gary Lineker calls out Elon Musk as son receives Twitter death threats
3 hours ago UK job vacancies fall for eighth time in a row
3 hours ago Flower collection stamps with King Charles’ silhouette released
4 hours ago Joe Biden to visit NI for 25th anniversary of Belfast Agreement
4 hours ago Tributes to former paralympian Baroness Masham who has died aged 87

Hastings Pier opens ahead of schedule

People were surprised to find the gates to Hastings Pier open last Saturday and Sunday.

By Andy Hemsley
Published 14th Mar 2023, 09:54 GMT

People were not expecting to be able to walk on the pier until April but the new tenants are keen to make it accessible.

A food stall was open and serving and new children’s rides could be seen, ready to be used when the season gets underway. Big changes coming to the Pier include a new French bistro and wine bar and a Mediterranean restaurant.

One weekend visitor remarked. “I was surprised to find it open. There was not a lot happening at the moment but it was just lovely to walk to the end and join the amazing views you can get from the pier.”

When the Observer visited on Monday the gates were closed but it is hoped that the pier will be open again for people to enjoy this weekend.

Have you read? Meet the woman who is opening a new French bistro and wine bar on Hastings Pier.

Have you read? Historic Hastings area pub and hotel is sold

Hastings Pier

1. Hastings Pier

Hastings Pier Photo: supplied

Hastings Pier

2. Hastings Pier

Hastings Pier Photo: supplied

Hastings Pier

3. Hastings Pier

Hastings Pier Photo: supplied

Keir Halliday who is opening a new French bistro and wine bar on the pier

4. Hastings Pier

Keir Halliday who is opening a new French bistro and wine bar on the pier Photo: supplied

Next Page
Page 1 of 2
Hastings PierObserver