Hastings Pier opens ahead of schedule

People were surprised to find the gates to Hastings Pier open last Saturday and Sunday.

People were not expecting to be able to walk on the pier until April but the new tenants are keen to make it accessible.

A food stall was open and serving and new children’s rides could be seen, ready to be used when the season gets underway. Big changes coming to the Pier include a new French bistro and wine bar and a Mediterranean restaurant.

One weekend visitor remarked. “I was surprised to find it open. There was not a lot happening at the moment but it was just lovely to walk to the end and join the amazing views you can get from the pier.”

When the Observer visited on Monday the gates were closed but it is hoped that the pier will be open again for people to enjoy this weekend.

Have you read? Meet the woman who is opening a new French bistro and wine bar on Hastings Pier.

Have you read? Historic Hastings area pub and hotel is sold

1 . Hastings Pier Hastings Pier Photo: supplied

2 . Hastings Pier Hastings Pier Photo: supplied

3 . Hastings Pier Hastings Pier Photo: supplied

4 . Hastings Pier Keir Halliday who is opening a new French bistro and wine bar on the pier Photo: supplied