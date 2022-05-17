Hastings power cut leaves thousands without electricity

Thousands of residents were left without electricity following a power cut early this morning (Tuesday, May 17).

By Richard Gladstone
Tuesday, 17th May 2022, 11:20 am
Updated Tuesday, 17th May 2022, 11:27 am

The problem started at around 4.45am and UK Power Networks sent out engineers to investigate and repair the fault.

A spokesperson for UK Power Networks said: “Engineers worked quickly and safely to reconnect power supplies to 2,216 customers in the Priory Avenue area of Hastings after a fault on the underground network at 4.45am today.

"Power was restored to more than 1,600 customers within the first minute and all the remaining supplies were restored in stages by 6.17am. “We understand how difficult it is to be without electricity and apologise to customers for the inconvenience caused.”

Thousands of Hastings residents were left without electricity following a power cut

