Hastings Pride celebrations in 54 pictures

Hastings seafront was a sea of rainbow colours on Sunday when the Hastings Pride celebrations took place.
By Andy Hemsley
Published 28th Aug 2023, 12:00 BST
Updated 29th Aug 2023, 12:41 BST

The colourful annual event saw a large procession make its way from the Stade in the Old Town, along the seafront to the Oval where people enjoyed an afternoon of music and entertainment.

Local groups and members of the emergency services joined in the fun and the Hastings trolley bus Happy Harold also put in an appearance.

The event enjoyed sunny weather and was only affected by a short downpour late afternoon.

Top of the bill this year was D-ream – one of the most influential acts of the 90’s, with their hit Things Can Only Get Better. There was also lots of local talent on show at the Oval.

Pictures by Roberts Photographic.

Hastings Pride 2023. Photo by Roberts Photographic.

