NationalWorldTV
Hastings Race for Life event in 49 pictures

Hundreds of people of all ages dressed up in pink and braved the heat on Sunday to take part in the Race for Life event at Alexandra Park.
By Andy Hemsley
Published 12th Jun 2023, 11:00 BST
Updated 12th Jun 2023, 11:11 BST

The national event is one of the biggest annual fund-raisers for Cancer Research UK and many of those taking part on Sunday were running in memory of a loved one.

Many runners made the journey from Bexhill and surrounding towns and villages to take part.

Race for Life started 28 years ago as a women-only event. The first event was held in Battersea, in 1994, where 750 participants raised £48,000. Since that point, Race for Life has grown into a series of hundreds of events across the country, raising nearly £900 million towards beating cancer over the last quarter of a century.

In 2019, for the first time, the Race for Life opened its doors to men to participate too, making it a truly inclusive event, giving people the chance to come together with their family and friends, and join the movement to help beat cancer.

Hastings Race for Life 2023 in Alexandra Park.

1. Hastings Race for Life 2023 in Alexandra Park.

Hastings Race for Life 2023 in Alexandra Park. Photo: staff

Hastings Race for Life 2023 in Alexandra Park.

2. Hastings Race for Life 2023 in Alexandra Park.

Hastings Race for Life 2023 in Alexandra Park. Photo: staff

Hastings Race for Life 2023 in Alexandra Park.

3. Hastings Race for Life 2023 in Alexandra Park.

Hastings Race for Life 2023 in Alexandra Park. Photo: staff

Hastings Race for Life 2023 in Alexandra Park.

4. Hastings Race for Life 2023 in Alexandra Park.

Hastings Race for Life 2023 in Alexandra Park. Photo: staff

