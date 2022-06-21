Hastings rail strike: Pictures of first day of industrial action

Southeastern, which runs services to London Charing Cross via Battle and Tunbridge Wells, is one of the companies in which staff are on strike.

The industrial action will be held today, Thursday (June 23) and Saturday (June 25).

Severe disruption is expected throughout the rest of this week on days when industrial action is not taking place.

Southeastern said only 35 out of its 180 stations on its network will be open. No rail replacement buses will serve stations which are closed.

While Southern Rail staff are not striking themselves, the national action is severely affecting all journeys on Southern Rail, Gatwick Express, Thameslink and Great Northern between today and Sunday.

The RMT union first announced plans for strikes earlier this month.

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said: "Railway workers have been treated appallingly and despite our best efforts in negotiations, the rail industry with the support of the government has failed to take their concerns seriously.

"We have a cost-of-living crisis, and it is unacceptable for railway workers to either lose their jobs or face another year of a pay freeze when inflation is at 11.1pc and rising.

"This unfairness is fuelling our members’ anger and their determination to win a fair settlement.

"RMT is open to meaningful negotiations with rail bosses and ministers, but they will need to come up with new proposals to prevent months of disruption on our railways."

