Hastings remembers the Holocaust at moving event

The event is organised by Dr Shelley Katz with the support of Hastings Borough Council. This year’s service had as its theme ‘Ordinary People’.

It moved to the White Rock, following the closure of St Mary in the Castle, where it was usually held. Contributing to the event were the Acromax Performance Group, the St Richard’s Catholic College choir and dancers, local veterans and the Bader College Chamber Choir from BISC (Queens University – Canada).