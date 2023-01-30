Hastings remembers the Holocaust at moving event
People of all ages came together at the White Rock Theatre on Saturday to take part in Hastings Remembers - an annual event to mark Holocaust Day.
The event is organised by Dr Shelley Katz with the support of Hastings Borough Council. This year’s service had as its theme ‘Ordinary People’.
It moved to the White Rock, following the closure of St Mary in the Castle, where it was usually held. Contributing to the event were the Acromax Performance Group, the St Richard’s Catholic College choir and dancers, local veterans and the Bader College Chamber Choir from BISC (Queens University – Canada).
It was attended by Hastings Mayor Cllr James Bacon and Hastings MP Sally-Ann Hart.
